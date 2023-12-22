Joe Keery has seen the fan rumors about him collaborating on music with Taylor Swift.

Keery, 31, offered some context after he was spotted at the same New York City recording studio in June that is often frequented by Swift, 34, during a Thursday, December 21, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Well, that was a very confusing day because I was just in there minding my own business — not doing anything. Then I walked out the door and it was like 1,000 people were standing out there,” Keery, 31, who records music under the name Djo, said about his visit to Electric Lady Studios.

The actor noted that it didn’t take long for the fans who were waiting for Swift to recognize him, adding, “People looked at me expecting Taylor and were like, ‘Who’s this guy?’ And then I walked down the block, and someone’s like, ‘Oh, that’s that guy!'”

Keery denied that he was working with Swift that day. However, he didn’t exactly rule out the possibility of a collaboration.

“Maybe that would generate something,” he teased on Thursday. “Maybe that experience generated something in the universe, but I don’t know.”

Keery initially produced music under the name Cool Cool Cool before joining psych-rock band Post Animal. From 2014 to 2019, Keery was the guitarist, drummer and vocalist but ultimately parted ways with the band as his acting career picked up. Keery released the first album under his new moniker in 2019 and three years later took part in a summer music festival tour before the drop of his sophomore album.

In addition to music, Keery plays fan-favorite character Steve Harrington on Netflix’s Stranger Things. The show, which premiered in 2016, has been responsible for catapulting many of its cast members including Keery, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton to stardom.

Keery is currently preparing to start filming the fifth and final season of the show. Earlier this year, he discussed how difficult it would be to say goodbye to the project.

“I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show,” he told WWD. “So it’s very convoluted. There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it.”

Keery was asked about what fans can expect from the last season during his latest appearance on The Tonight Show. The Fargo star, however, chose to remain tight-lipped about the highly-anticipated conclusion to the final season.

“I have seen a few [scripts]. I don’t think I can say anything, maybe, other than that,” he teased. “We don’t know [whether Steve will get beat up again]. Odds are [yes], I would say.”