Joe Simpson and daughter Ashlee Simpson got choked up as they reflected on his near-fatal cancer battle.

Joe, whose diagnosis of prostate cancer was reported by Us Weekly in November 2016, gave the “Pieces of Me” singer an update on how he is feeling in a sneak peek of the Sunday, September 23, episode of ASHLEE+EVAN. “The biggest part is because I don’t have testosterone I just don’t have energy,” he said in the clip. “So you have to power through.”

The 60-year-old fashion photographer then recalled a big decision he had to make regarding his treatment. “A year ago changed my life,” Joe noted. “I remember saying to the doctor, ‘What if I don’t have surgery?’ And he said, ‘In six months, you’ll be dead.’ You know, I really wrestled with just saying, ‘I’ll see you guys later.’”

Ashlee, 33, held back tears as she told her father: “Definitely not that time. I am not ready for that.”

Joe explained that his family gave him the urge to fight for his life. “I couldn’t do that to you and to your sister [Jessica Simpson] and to my little grandbabies.”

Joe is the grandfather of Jessica’s children with husband Eric Johnson, Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5. He is also grandpa to Bronx, 9, and Jagger, 3, the “I Do” singer’s kids with ex-husband Pete Wentz and husband Evan Ross, respectively.

“We definitely couldn’t do that either,” Ashlee said, adding, “You’re so strong, and I’m just so happy you’re here,” to which Joe replied: “I’m not really strong. I’m just a good liar.”

Joe underwent surgery for his cancer in September 2016. A source told Us in February 2017 that the former minister had begun radiation treatment.

The “Boyfriend” singer gave an update on her father’s condition earlier this month. “It’s such a blessing,” Ashlee told E! News about Joe’s recovery. “He’s doing good now and feeling good. I’m so happy he’s healthy now.”

