Ashlee Simpson revealed that her father, Joe Simpson, is on the mend after battling prostate cancer.

“It’s such a blessing,” the “Pieces of Me” singer, 33, told E! News of her dad’s recovery in a new interview published on Saturday, September 1. “He’s doing good now and feeling good. I’m so happy he’s healthy now.”

Us Weekly reported in November 2016 that Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier that year. He underwent surgery in September 2016.

A source revealed to Us in February 2017 that the fashion photographer was beginning treatment for his condition. “Joe just started radiation. He feels fine, he’s getting through it and still working. It’s all scheduled once a week. He’s super optimistic,” the insider said at the time. “Doctors are hopeful that this will take care of it and be the last step, and he will hopefully then be in remission and cancer-free. Joe just says he feels like it’s like going to get a checkup.”

Ashlee’s husband, Evan Ross, also spoke to E! about the family’s trying time. “It was a really scary experience for Ashlee, for their whole family,” the Hunger Games: Mockingjay actor, 30, said. “So for me I was just trying to make sure I was there and paying attention to how everyone was feeling.” (The couple share daughter Jagger, 3, while the “Boyfriend” singer is also mom to 9-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.)

Now that her father is doing better, Ashlee can focus on the future, which includes making music with her husband … and their children. Ross told Us in August that he and his wife “want to take the kids on the tour.” She added: “Make it a family thing.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!