Just call Bachelor Joey Graziadei an actor.

The newly engaged Bachelor star, 28, is set to appear on a special 9-1-1 crossover episode taking place at the Bachelor Mansion.

“Joey may have handed out his final rose, but on Thursday, April 4, he’s guest-starring on a special episode,” a voiceover could be heard saying during the 9-1-1 preview released during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special on Monday, March 25.

In the 15-second clip, it appears that an emergency will be taking place as Joey films his season of The Bachelor (which, in real life, just came to an end). Viewers can see the show’s host, Jesse Palmer, walking alongside 9-1-1 stars Peter Krause (Bobby Nash), Oliver Stark (Evan Buckley) and Ryan Guzman (Eddie Díaz).

“Is she gonna be OK?” Joey, 28, asks Kenneth Choi’s Chimney Han as the clip comes to an end. It’s unclear exactly which (if any) of Joey’s contestants made an appearance on the episode.

While details about the crossover are slim, the special ­9-1-1 episode will act as the show’s 100th installment overall. The series initially premiered on Fox in January 2018 where it lived through season 6. 9-1-1 made its official move to ABC earlier this month when season 7 premiered on March 14.

Bachelor Nation will be thrilled to see Joey on their TVs once again when the 9-1-1 episode officially airs. The tennis pro quickly became a fan-favorite Bachelor after his season premiered in January. After weeks of falling in love with multiple women, Joey got down on one knee and proposed to Kelsey Anderson during the finale, which aired on Monday.

“I can’t wait another minute to tell you that I love you. There is something about you. You have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It’s a feeling I’ve never had before,” Joey gushed during his proposal speech. “I know during this time that we’ve built a very strong flame and the only reason I know that flame will never go out is because you’re my light. I have known for a while that I’ve wanted to have a beautiful life, but I truly didn’t know how beautiful that life could be until I met you.”

During the live After the Final Rose special, Joey admitted that things between him and Kelsey, 25, had been “difficult” as they hid their relationship while the show was airing. However, they’ve “grown so much” and are gearing up for a major life change — a move to New York City.

The 9-1-1 x The Bachelor crossover episode will premiere on ABC Thursday, April 4, at 8 p.m. ET.