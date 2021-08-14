Let’s do it all again! Joey Lawrence was a scene-stealing addition to Blossom as the character of Joey Russo, and years later he would be thrilled to revisit the series again.

“I would be! There’s been several talks about it. I know Don [Reo], who created the show, is interested and I know Mayim [Bialik] is interested. That’s the three-headed monster that you need to be interested,” Lawrence, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly about the possibility of rebooting the hit NBC sitcom, while promoting his upcoming movie, SWIM, which premieres August 13 on the Tubi platform.

After airing from 1990 to 1995, the actor believes that it’s possible to explore that universe again with the right circumstances.

“It’s just a matter of finding a place to re-enter that world where everybody’s happy. I think we found a pretty good place for my character. I always say Joey Russo at 40 would be absolutely hilarious. The fact that he’s basically not changed, I love that,” Lawrence shared with Us.

The Melissa and Joey alum admitted that they have been “close” to making it happen in the past.

“We’ve come up with iterations that have almost worked [since] there are a lot of cooks in the kitchen, as you can imagine. I know a lot of people want that and we’ve been asked to do that by places. So we’ll see if everybody can wrap their heads around it, but I’m game,” he noted to Us. “It would be so fun, even in a limited run, [it would] be great to revisit that and give all those fans that supported us and continue to support us, you know, all those 20 million people a week that used to watch that show. I would love to do it for them, more than even for us.”

For the Pennsylvania native, getting to making something new for the fans who enjoyed what Blossom had to offer in the past would be the best reason to return.

“You gotta think about that, as entertainers, that it’s really a way to give back and it’s really cool to be able to do that. Nothing bothers me more when I go see a concert and the artist doesn’t want to sing their hit songs because they’re tired of them,” Lawrence joked.

The show, which followed Blossom Russo (Bialik) living with her father and two brothers, offered the Dancing With the Stars alum an “amazing experience” even though it had its own “highs and lows.”

“The kind of success that I experienced off of that and starting out [even though] enough of that show really had nothing to do with me,” he added. “But the character I played just became the driving force and you can’t predict that. There’s just no way to predict those sort of intangible things that happen.

The 90’s show, which aired for five seasons, also starred Jenna von Öy (Six Lemeure), Michael Stoyanov (Anthony Russo), Ted Wass (Nick Russo), David Lascher (Vinnie Bonitardi), Portia Dawson (Rhonda Jo Applegate), Barnard Hughes (Buzz Richman), Finola Hughes (Carol Russo) and Courtney Chase (Kennedy Russo).

Since then, Bialik, 45, has also shared with Us her thoughts on the meaningful message that Blossom managed to leave behind.

“This show was for sure an anomaly when we came out in 1990. A show about a girl was unheard of on network TV at the time and people thought we were nuts to try it,” the Big Bang Theory alum exclusively told Us in March. “Don Reo wrote a beautiful show about a young woman who was unconventional, quirky, smart, fun and fearless. Our show tackled issues which were controversial at the time and we did it with the skill of a writing team that truly was enjoying playing with these characters and this family — drug abuse and recovery, divorce, a motherless family, sibling rivalry and the meaning of family bonds. All of these are our show.”

At the time, the upcoming Jeopardy host detailed where she would see Blossom in present day.

“Maybe she’d be working with kids at risk? She’d be doing something brave and bold and colorful,” Bialik noted.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp