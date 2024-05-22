And just like that, John Corbett is returning to the Sex and the City universe.

Corbett, 63, was seen filming for the OG show’s spinoff series, And Just Like That, with Sarah Jessica Parker on Tuesday, May 21, in New York City.

Corbett, who reprised his role as Aidan Shaw in season 2 of AJLT last year, was photographed standing next to Parker, 59, and showrunner Michael Patrick King while dressed in a navy blue button up shirt and grey pants.

Parker was dressed down in the photo, wearing a grey top and baggy blue pants. However, she was seen filming that same day in a sheer Simone Rocha dress with a matching jacket.

Parker’s on-set reunion with Corbett comes after her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, parted ways with Aidan during the August 2023 season 2 finale of AJLT.

During the episode, the on-again, off-again couple decided to put their relationship on hold for five years until Aidan’s youngest son, Wyatt, reaches adulthood. Aidan proposed the break after Wyatt was injured in a car accident back home in Virginia while Aidan was states away visiting Carrie in NYC.

Corbett’s presence on set suggests that Aidan will still be a part of AJLT’s third season despite the five-year plan. His and Parker’s characters reconnected during season 2 after years apart. (Carrie’s husband of 11 years, John James Preston, a.k.a. Mr Big (Chris Noth), died during the 2021 series premiere of AJLT.)

After waiting so long to see Carrie and Aidan back in action, many fans were shocked by them going their separate ways during season 2. King, 69, who developed the spinoff series, defended the plot point during an August 2023 appearance on AJLT’s official companion podcast.

“She’s not going to hurt him because she knows she can’t. And we also don’t want the fans to think we did that again,” he explained. “The only way we knew that he would ever pull away from her is if the bigger love — and every parent would assume that this is a bigger love — [was] the responsibility and love for your children.”

While Corbett will return for season 3 of AJLT, the Daily Mail reported in January that Sara Ramirez will not reprise their role as comedian Che Diaz.

Ramirez, 48, didn’t address the news at the time, but they did take to social media to call out the film and television industry for punishing actors who have spoken out in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In the post, Ramirez used the past tense while discussing their time on AJLT. Max has yet to confirm or deny Ramirez’s exit.

Although Ramirez’s future on the show is uncertain, Rosie O’Donnell revealed earlier this month that she’s joining the season 3 cast of the HBO series.

“Here comes Mary #andjustlikethat @hbo,” she wrote via Instagram on May 1 alongside a picture of the season 3, episode 1, script titled “Outlook Good.”