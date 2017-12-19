A superstar, indeed! John Legend will play the titular role in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! on Easter Sunday 2018.

“I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!” the 10-time Grammy winner, 38, said in a statement in a press release on Tuesday, December 19. “It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance. We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.”

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt added, “We’re all overjoyed to have world-class musical artist and producer John Legend starring as Jesus. This score demands a singer with an amazing range and an actor with great depth, and there isn’t anyone better to bring this story to a new audience. His casting is also groundbreaking as the traditional image of Christ will be seen in a new way.”

Legend is no stranger to acting. He had a supporting role in the 2016 Oscar-winning film La La Land and has also made appearances in several TV shows, including Underground and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Rock legend Alice Cooper was previously announced to play the role of King Herod in the live adaptation of the classic rock opera, which originally ran for 711 performances on Broadway from 1971 to 1973. NBC’s previous live productions include The Sound of Music Live! (2013), Peter Pan Live! (2014) and Hairspray Live! (2016).

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! airs on NBC on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

