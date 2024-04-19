John Stamos understands why Taylor Swift’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is making waves in Hollywood.

“Is there any man on planet Earth right now whose phone is blowing up more than Charlie Puth right now?” Josh Gad, who listened to the 34-year-old pop star’s record with his two daughters, teased via Instagram on Friday, April 19. (Puth, 32, was name-dropped on title track “The Tortured Poets Department” as a singer Swift once praised with an ex.)

Stamos, 60, offered Gad, 43, an alternate theory, commenting: “Kim K?”

Swift revealed on Friday that she wrote a double album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, with a total of 31 songs. One bonus track — “thanK you aIMee” — spells out Kim Kardashian’s first name in its title and alludes to the pair’s longtime feud.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin,’” Swift sings. “And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F–k you, Aimee’ to the night sky as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Swift’s connection to Kardashian, 43, goes back to 2009 when Kanye West interrupted Swift’s MTV VMAs acceptance speech. West, now 46, later called out Swift in his song “Famous,” rapping, “Me and Taylor still might have sex / I made that bitch famous.”

West had claimed that he got verbal permission from Swift to include the lyric, which she vehemently denied. Further stoking the fire, Kardashian released a video of her then-husband’s phone conversation with Swift. It has since been revealed that the call was doctored.

“You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years,” Swift wrote via Instagram Story in 2020, which Kardashian denied.

The Kardashians star has tried to put the drama behind her, noting during a 2021 podcast interview that she likes Swift’s music. She even danced with daughter North to the pop star’s hit “Shake It Off” in a since-deleted TikTok video from 2023. Swift, however, appeared to dissect their ups and downs in “thanK you aIMee.”

“And maybe you’ve reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue,” she sings. “I don’t think you’ve changed much / And so I changed your name and any real defining clues.”

Swift continues, “And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

The Tortured Poets Department is out now.