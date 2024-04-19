Kim Kardashian and her children once lip-synched to Taylor Swift’s hits before her “thanK you aiMEE” musical clapback.

In January 2023, Kardashian, 43, and eldest daughter North, 10, uploaded a video to their joint “Kim and North” TikTok page, dancing around the house. The clip, which has since been deleted, was set to Swift’s “Shake It Off.” (The pop star’s 2014 track was penned about not letting haters get you down.)

Swift presumably addressed this moment on “thanK you aiMee,” a The Tortured Poets Department song released on Friday, April 19.

“And maybe you’ve reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue,” she sings in the bridge. “I don’t think you’ve changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues.”

Swift continues, “And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

The song goes on to call out a high school bully, whom Swift seemingly likens to Kardashian as capital letters in the track title spell out Kim.

Swift has had a longtime feud with Kardashian, who shares North and three other children with ex-husband Kanye West. Back in 2009, West, now 46, stormed the MTV VMAs stage in the middle of Swift’s acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé should have won the category. He later name-dropped Swift in his song “Famous” about the moment, rapping, “Me and Taylor still might have sex / I made that b—h famous.”

West later claimed that he got permission from Swift to include the lyric, which she vehemently denied. Kardashian, then-married to West, entered the chat and released a phone conversation of Swift and West discussing the “Famous” lyric. It has since been revealed that the call was edited.

“You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years,” Swift wrote via Instagram Story in 2020.

Kardashian doubled down on her side, claiming that Swift was “lying” about the events. Nearly one year later, Kardashian changed her tune and praised Swift as a musician.

“I really like a lot of her songs,” the Skims mogul said during an appearance on the “Honestly With Bari Weiss” podcast in December 2021. “They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

Three years later, another member of the family proved their Swiftie status. Kim’s niece Penelope, the 11-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, was spotted wearing merch for Swift’s Eras Tour in a February social media video. It is not clear if she attended one of the pop star’s concerts.