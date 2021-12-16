No more bad blood? Kim Kardashian is making it clear that she’s over her years-long feud with Taylor Swift in the most low-key way.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, was asked to name her favorite track by the 32-year-old pop star in a Thursday, December 16, episode of the “Honestly With Bari Weiss” podcast.

“I really like a lot of her songs,” the Skims founder said. “They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

Kardashian’s answer could be seen as progress in the longstanding fight between her and Swift.

In July 2016, the Selfish author called out Swift via Snapchat for lying about a conversation the “All Too Well” singer had with her now-estranged husband, Kanye West, about his song “Famous.” The Life Of Pablo track featured the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

While Swift gave West, 44, her blessing to include her name in the tune, the Grammy winner later admitted she was upset by the “that bitch” line, which she claimed was never discussed.

After Kardashian leaked Swift’s call with West, the Valentine’s Day actress fired back on Instagram, referencing her long-standing beef with the “Monster” rapper, which started when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative,” she wrote in 2016. “One that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009.”

In the years following the scandal, both Swift and Kardashian have claimed they’re “over” their quarrel. “I feel like we’ve all moved on,” the Zoolander 2 actress told Andy Cohen in January 2019.

However, in March of that same year, Swift reflected on the drama, telling Elle, “It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”

Swift then told Vogue in August 2019 that the “mass public shaming” was “a very isolating experience.” That same month, she accused West of being “two-faced” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

In September 2019, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian was once again “over it” — but the following year, the KKW Beauty founder accused the “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” crooner of rehashing their battle after new footage from Swift’s conversation with West was leaked.

“@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange — that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” the reality TV star tweeted in March 2020, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps, Kardashian’s subtle compliment to Swift on Thursday is proof that the two are finally ready to call a truce.

In her interview with Weiss, Kardashian also shared her favorite Kanye album, offering up two choices. “I really like Yeezus,” she said. “I really love My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

The reality TV star, meanwhile, was not as quick to spill the beans on who is her favorite Saturday Night Live castmate amid her romance with Pete Davidson. “What a setup, what a setup, Bari,” she replied, before possibly alluding to the 28-year-old funny guy. “You know who it is.”