



Is it time for a reunion? In John Travolta’s opinion, it definitely is. The actor, 65, is hoping that he gets one more chance to work with Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino, especially since the filmmaker claims he’s retiring after his 10th film; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth.

“I would love to be in his 10th movie. 100 percent,” Travolta told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his new film, The Fanatic. “He’s worked with everyone but me in the past however many years it’s been. So it would be great. If it’s true that it’s gonna be his last film, I would love to be part of it because we kind of started together in his beautiful career he’s had.”

That said, the Grease star knows that whatever Tarantino creates as his last project, it will be incredible.

“I wouldn’t dare interfere by saying, ‘Oh, please let me be part of it!’ It would have to totally be up to Quentin because it’s just the way he is,” the actor continued. “When he decided on my being in Pulp Fiction, it was whimsical. You just wouldn’t even think of it. We spent a whole weekend together where I was helping him with his finances and other things, and he saw this analytical part of my personality and decided that maybe I would be better for that role than the actor he was thinking of.”

The Academy Award nominee continued: “I know that he thinks on his feet and he absorbs what’s happening in the world around him. To that degree, I would never interfere with his decisions. If he decides that I should be part of it because it’s 100 percent correct, no amount of suggestions or ideas will really be viable. It would basically be if he decided that that was a good idea.”

In an interview with GQ Australia, the two-time Oscar winner said that he’s ready to wrap up his directing career — which kicked off in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs. Pulp Fiction was his second film.

“I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road. I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies,” he shared in July, before noting that if Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was “really well-received,” he could stop at nine. “Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead. We’ll see.”’

As for a possible reunion, Travolta knows fans would love to see it. “I think it would be a marvelous and wonderful thing,” he told Us. “I always would leave that up to him to decide. He decided on me in the beginning and it would have to be a similar inspiration.”

The Fanatic is in theaters on August 30.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

