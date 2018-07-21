Johnny Depp surprised the audience at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday, July 21, as he appeared as his character Grindelwald as the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was released.

The troubled star, who’s been dogged by controversy of late, was cheered by the crowd as he launched into a monologue about muggles while wearing a long black coat and bleach-blond hair.

“I do not hate them. I do not,” Depp as Grindelwald told the audience as he waved a magic wand. “I say the Muggles are not lesser. Not worthless, but of other value. Magic blooms only in rare souls. It is granted to those who live for higher things.”

“The moment has come to rise up and take our rightful place in the world,” he added.

Johnny Depp makes a surprise visit at #SDCC in full Grindelwald costume 😲pic.twitter.com/beWA1VId11 — FANDOM @ SDCC (@getFANDOM) July 21, 2018

The trailer for the sequel to the Harry Potter spinoff showed Eddie Redmayne‘s Newt Scamander being asked by his former Hogwarts professor Dumbledore (Jude Law) to track down the dark wizard Grindelwald.

The three-minute-long clip also featured Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), Zoe Kravitz (Leta Lestrange), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) — and introduced us to a character that fans of the film and book series already know by name, Nicholas Flamel.

The immortal alchemist (played by Brontis Jodorowsky) created the Philosopher’s Stone, which was featured in the storyline of the first book and film.

Depp is prominently featured in the new trailer, and his casting created controversy after his then-wife Amber Heard made allegations of domestic abuse against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling released a statement about Depp’s appearance in the film series in December.

“When Johnny Depp was cast as Grindelwald, I thought he’d be wonderful in the role. However, around the time of filming his cameo in the first movie, stories had appeared in the press that deeply concerned me and everyone most closely involved in the franchise,” she said. “Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role. As David Yates, long-time Potter director, has already said, we naturally considered the possibility of recasting. I understand why some have been confused and angry about why that didn’t happen.”

“The huge, mutually supportive community that has grown up around Harry Potter is one of the greatest joys of my life. For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful,” she continued. “However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released on November 16.

