Incognito! Johnny Depp is starring in the upcoming comedy Yoga Hosers, but fans may have some serious trouble finding the actor on the big screen.

Depp, 51, was unrecognizable as he filmed scenes for the Kevin Smith project this past weekend. The Mortdecai star was shooting in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 3, and looked nothing like himself once he slipped into his movie getup.

PHOTOS: Johnny Depp's Movie Makeovers

In order to become the lead character Guy Lapointe, Depp transformed himself with artificial facial hair and a body makeover.

The Oscar-nominated star stepped out with added moles and wrinkles, graying bushy eyebrows, and even a fake nose. He wore a full goatee and long tendrils of light brown hair tucked into a black beret.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Who've Lost or Gained Weight for Movie Roles

Sporting significant added weight around his midsection, Depp played Guy in a knit sweater under an oversized coat with khaki pants.

The actor's Yoga Hosers costar Haley Joel Osment showed off an equally jarring transformation for the film this past September. The former child star added weight and a questionable mustache to play Nazi sympathizer Adrien Arcand.

PHOTOS: Celebrities' Best Shapes Ever in Movie and TV Roles

The two stars are appearing in the spin-off to 2014's Tusk alongside the likes of Justin Long, Tony Hale, Natasha Lyonne, and even Depp's 15-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp. The daughter of Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose previously made her feature debut in Tusk.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!