Jon Hamm and his wife, Anna Osceola, looked stunning on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 7.

Hamm, 52, had a giant smile on his face as he wrapped his arm around Osceola, 35, when posing for photos at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The duo didn’t go for matching looks, but Hamm wore a classic tuxedo while Osceola wore a purple sparkly gown.

Hamm and Osceola met while filming Mad Men in 2015, but didn’t begin a romantic relationship until nearly five years later. In June 2020, Us Weekly confirmed the duo were officially dating after they were spotted together multiple times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Six months after making their red carpet debut at an Oscars viewing party in March 2022, Hamm couldn’t help but gush about his love for Osceola.

“It’s comfortable, and it’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of,” he shared during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in September 2022, adding that he could “for sure” see himself marrying Osceola.

Hamm went on to explain how “unpacking” the trauma of his childhood in therapy also allowed him to become a better partner to Osceola.

“[It’s] made the relationship that I’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids — you know, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness,” the Morning Show actor explained at the time. “All that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real and, for want of a better word, it’s what I’m working for. What else is there other than that?”

In February 2023, Us confirmed that the couple were engaged after nearly three years of dating.

“The engagement happened a while back, but they are still on cloud nine,” a source shared with Us at the time. “They have so much fun together and already feel married.”

Four months after news of their engagement broke, TMZ reported that Hamm and Osceola tied the knot at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, which is an iconic Mad Men location.

That same month, a second source told Us that the pair were already considering expanding their family.

“He and Anna are thinking of having kids soon,” the insider shared. “Jon feels like this is the beginning. He’s happy and healthy, and his friends love seeing him like this.”

In November 2023, Hamm gave some insight into the duo’s “perfect” wedding.

“It only took me half a century, but I figured I might as well get it right,” he said on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “By our decision, [the ceremony] was small. Man, it was great … It was the perfect day.”