Jon Hamm’s nipple piercings in Fargo aren’t real, but thanks to his “dedicated nippleologist,” they’re pretty convincing.

The actor, 52, is set to star as Roy Tillman, a police sheriff, preacher and rancher, in the forthcoming fifth season of FX’s anthology series. When the show’s trailer debuted last month, fans got a first look at Hamm’s bare torso … and his character’s (fake) accessorized nipples.

“I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples,” Hamm shared during a Fargo screening earlier this month. “The crew doesn’t get enough credit.”

He stars alongside Juno Temple (Dorothy “Dot” Lyon), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Lorraine) and Joe Keery (Gator), among others.

While Temple’s character finds herself “in hot water with the authorities,” Dot is “suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind,” according to FX’s official logline. Meanwhile in North Dakota, Hamm’s character “has been searching for Dot for a long time.”

During FX’s behind-the-scenes look at Fargo season 5, which was released on Monday, November 20, Hamm described his character as “somewhere mixed between Joe Arpaio and the Tiger King.”

Fargo, the TV series, is inspired by the 1996 movie of the same name which starred Frances McDormand, William H. Macy and Steve Buscemi. The show, created by Noah Hawley, premiered via FX in 2014 and is executive produced by Joel and Ethan Coen, who directed the original film.

Hawley, 56, teased that he opened Fargo season 5 with a connection to the movie by defining “Minnesota Nice.” (This season is set to take place in both Minnesota and North Dakota.)

“This idea that in polite society, people don’t know how to bend,” Hawley shared during the show’s screening. “They just break because they’re putting it all down and putting on this brave face. And of course, they become these passive aggressive people. But I look around and I don’t see a lot of passive aggression anymore. I see a of aggressive aggression. So, the question really becomes, what happens to the basically decent people that we tell stories about all the time, to put them into this situation where their neighbors are now turning on each other?”

Fargo season 5 premieres on FX Tuesday, November 21 at 10 p.m. ET.