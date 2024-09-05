An eight-episode limited series that will explore the 1996 murder of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey is coming to Paramount+. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen will star as Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, parents of the child beauty queen whose murder remains unsolved, the streaming giant announced on Thursday, September 5.

While Paramount did not announce when filming will begin, it revealed production will take place in Calgary, Canada.

“JonBenét Ramsey continues to be one of the country’s most fascinating unsolved murders,” Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+, said in a release. “The incredible talent of Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen and the creative team led by [executive producer] Richard LaGravenese will illuminate her story with the acuity and nuance it deserves.”

Keep scrolling for everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

What Will the JonBenét Ramsey TV Series Cover?

The series will cover the Ramsey family before and after JonBenét’s murder on Christmas night, 1996. It will focus on John and Patsy’s journey through the loss of their child and the media scrutiny they faced during the investigation.

“At the heart of the series, it is the story of Patsy and John Ramsey – exploring the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people – as husband and wife, as mother and father – who had committed themselves and their children to building the narrative of a perfect, privileged life only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996,” the release reads.

Has the Cast Been Announced Yet?

So far, we know McCarthy and Owen will star as Patsy and John respectively. Paramount has not yet announced additional cast, including what young actress could star as JonBenet.

“Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are an extraordinary duo to delve into this tragic story that has cast a long, haunting shadow over American culture for nearly three decades,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

The limited series will run for eight episodes.

Who Will Produce the JonBenét Ramsey TV Series?

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios will produce the series with Anne Sewitsky (Presumed Innocent) directing four episodes and serving as executive producer. She will work alongside EP Richard LaGravenese (Behind the Candelabra), who is also the showrunner.

“We have been working to bring this thought provoking and bold project to audiences for some time now and could not be happier with the top notch team working in front of and behind the camera,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.

What Happened to the Ramsey Family After JonBenet’s Death?

Patsy and John were long suspected of being responsible for JonBenét’s murder and a grand jury voted to indict the pair in 1999. The Boulder district attorney, however, never signed the indictment, citing a lack of evidence. They were exonerated in 2008 when advances in DNA testing allowed investigators to determine DNA found on JonBenét’s body was from an unrelated male, possibly of Hispanic origin.

Patsy, who at the time of JonBenét’s murder was in remission from stage 4 ovarian cancer, suffered a recurrence in 2002 and died in 2006. She was 49.

John married Jan Rousseaux in 2011 while both were living in Utah. They later relocated to Michigan where he unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the state’s House of Representatives.