Jordan Chiles is challenging the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to strip her of her bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Olympic gymnast’s attorneys announced in a statement on Monday, September 16, that Chiles, 23, filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland to overturn the call in “continuation of Chiles’s pursuit of justice for the bronze medal.” The filing was also supported by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), attorney Maurice Suh said.

Chiles originally placed fifth in the women’s floor exercise final last month during the Paris Games, which ran from July 26 to August 11. After Team USA requested an inquiry into the difficulty of one of Chiles’ skills, the resulting score change moved Chiles into third place.

However, the two-time Olympian was officially stripped of her medal in the women’s floor event on August 10 after the CAS upheld a challenge made by Team Romania, suggesting an inquiry made by Team USA into the difficulty score of Chiles’ floor routine was made four seconds after the one-minute deadline.

Related: Team USA Athletes Who Have Been Stripped of Their Olympic Medals Getty Images (2) Many American athletes have been stripped of their Olympic medals over the years. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which oversees the games, can rescind medals — especially if athletes have violated the Olympics’ regulations. Most of the time, athletes get their medals stripped for doping infractions. Most famously, Lance Armstrong admitted to […]

Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu was subsequently awarded the bronze medal – something that Suh called an “unjust” decision.

“The only stated basis for the ruling by CAS was its incorrect assertion that there was ‘no dispute’ that Chiles’s coach had been four seconds too late in making an inquiry to correct Chiles’s score — even though the judges at the women’s floor finals had accepted and approved that inquiry,” he continued. “But Chiles directly and repeatedly disputed that issue at the arbitration hearing. Subsequent to the hearing, Chiles even submitted video footage which unequivocally proves that the inquiry was submitted on time.”

Suh went on to say that his client is “grateful for the support that the USOPC has provided to her in connection with her appeal,” and will also “file an additional petition seeking additional and alternative relief from the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.”

He added, “Both briefs could result in a retrial of this matter before CAS in order to allow her — for the first time — to prepare a defense and present evidence, including the video footage showing that her coach’s scoring inquiry was submitted on time.”

Days after her medal was reallocated, Chiles broke her silence in a statement via Instagram.

“I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days. I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time,” Chiles shared in part. “While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful.”

Related: Look Back at the Biggest Olympics Scandals Ever The Olympics may be an event that is all about athletics, but that doesn’t mean that the most shocking things happen during the tournaments. Throughout the years, incidents from doping scandals to terrorist attacks have made headlines for the Olympics beyond the Games. Perhaps one of the most famous scandals came out of the 1994 […]

She concluded: “I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

While speaking exclusively with Us Weekly in August, fellow Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman opened up about the CAS’ decision to take Chiles’ medal from her.

“I am so devastated for her,” Raisman, 30, said. “I hope that things change and she gets to keep her medal because it’s not right. It’s so disappointing to me because I feel like it goes against the integrity of the sport and of the Olympics.”