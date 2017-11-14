Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold have had a long road to the finals, but they made it! The pair scored another perfect 10 during the Monday, November 13, episode of Dancing With the Stars, regardless of being hurt.

The day before the live show, Arnold, 23, injured her knee and had to wear a brace for the live show. Additionally, Fisher, 23, revealed to cohost Erin Andrews that he had scratched his cornea due to “a nail in the eye.”

“Everything hurts at this point — light hurts, blinking hurts, keeping my eyes open hurts, and it’s hard to see,” he told Us Weekly following his performance. “It’s one of those freak things and nobody would ever, ever do on purpose or expect for that to be a thing, to think about during the competition. It’s definitely been the hardest couple of days of the competition but we’re grateful that we were able to cap these couple of days off, like a pirate, with one good leg and one good eye, still managing to make a trip to the finals.”

However, he’s optimistic about the finale even though he knows he’ll probably still be in pain. “I’ve scratched the same cornea before about four years ago,” he told Us, “It just takes a long time to heal … I’m a big boy and it’s irritation more than anything and I can deal with that. I’m just so grateful that with the best partner in the entire world we have a trip to the finals. I couldn’t be more grateful to be able to share this night with her.”

As for Arnold, she said that nothing was going to hold her back when it came to winning the mirrorball trophy.

“It feels good when it’s in the brace that’s why I had this lovely friend on my leg all night,” Arnold said. “It feels ok and I knew that I was going to dance with Jordan tonight, whatever I had to do to make it happen. I could not miss out on that. We have one more week dancing together so I’m going to take care of myself this week and make sure that I am ready to go next week because I will not let Jordan down.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!