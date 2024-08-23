Joseph Baena is forging careers in entertainment and real estate, and under the right circumstances, the two could intersect.

Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, spoke to Us Weekly at the premiere of his new movie Gunner, which stars Luke Hemsworth and Morgan Freeman.

The film released on August 16 and is an action thriller that follows war veteran Lee Gunner (Hemsworth) as he tries to save his sons from a violent drug gang. Baena, 26, plays deputy Wally Harper.

At the premiere, Baena discussed the possibility of one day appearing on a real estate reality show à la Selling Sunset. He is open to the idea, as long as the edit is fair.

“I’ve always thought that doing something like that, like a reality show, might take me away from the movie career,” Baena said. “But honestly, if it’s something that’s in good spirits, something that’s not so dramatic where I look like a weirdo or like a jerk, you know? Then I’m super open to it.”

Baena got his real estate license in 2021, announcing in May that he would transition from bodybuilding to selling homes, calling himself “not your average realtor.” He sold his first home in March 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

“Real estate is something that I enjoy doing and enjoy working in,” Baena continued. “I’m also working really hard at that. And so, to do a TV show would be great. You know, why not?”

Gunner is Baena’s seventh acting credit, and he has four more projects still on the way. In November, he will star alongside Cuba Gooding Jr. in holiday thriller Athena Saves Christmas.

Whether Baena keeps acting, goes all-in on real estate or dips his toes into reality TV, he says his father will be supportive.

“[He’s] always just telling me, do the reps, do the work and do the classes,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been doing and we’re working our way up.”

In acting, it also helps to work with two A-list stars, like Freeman and Hemsworth.

“It’s a huge honor,” Baena said. “I mean, Morgan Freeman … is an incredible actor, has so many accolades, and Luke Hemsworth was amazing to work with. Just to be in a film with both of those guys, it’s a huge thing. It’s a big step forward in my career. And, you know, it’s guys that I’ve been watching for a long time now as I’ve been growing up, especially Morgan Freeman.”

With reporting by Mariel Turner