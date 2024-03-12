Josh Peck is proud to be part of the Oppenheimer cast following the movie’s big night at the 2024 Oscars.

The former Drake & Josh star, 37, shared a hilarious TikTok video on Monday, March 11, poking fun at his appearance in Christopher Nolan’s epic drama.

Over the clip, Peck wrote, “When people ask if I thought I’d ever be in a Best Picture.”

Peck lip-synched to a popular audio which featured an interviewer asking, “Is that what’s happening?” to which the former Nickelodeon star replied, “100 percent.”

Related: Complete List of 2024 Oscars Nominees and Winners The 2024 awards season came to a close with the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. Nominations were announced in January, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earning the most nods. Among its 13 nominations are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. (It won more than any other […]

When the interviewer asked, “And what gave you the confidence?” Peck replied, “Delusion.”

Peck portrayed physicist Kenneth Bainbridge in Oppenheimer, who nervously pressed the button that detonated the first atomic bomb in history. Although it was a small part, his character was an important presence in the film, which won seven Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10.

Aside from winning Best Picture, Oppenheimer took home prizes for Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography. The film also received nods for Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hair Styling and Best Sound.

When Murphy, AGE, went to the stage to receive his award for playing the titular physicist, he told the crowd he was “a little overwhelmed.”

Related: Austin! Brendan! Jamie Lee! See the Stars Before They Were Oscar Nominees Long before they were toting Oscars, A-listers were making a name for themselves in everything from soap operas to romantic comedies and everything in between. Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated four times before he finally won an Oscar for his fifth nod, for his part in The Revenant, at the 2016 ceremony. However, even before his […]

“Thank you to the Academy, Chris Nolan and [producer] Emma Thomas,” he said. “It’s been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you’ve taken me on in the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say.”

Murphy expressed gratitude for the cast and crew, giving a shout-out to his fellow nominees in the Best Actor category.

“I am a very proud Irishman. We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we are all living in Oppenheimer’s world,” he concluded. “So I’d like to dedicate this award to the peacemakers.”

Prior to Oppenheimer, Peck graced TV screens through Nickelodeon productions like The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, All That, iCarly and Victorious. Venturing into YouTube, the actor expanded his repertoire and later showcased his talents on The Mindy Project, Grandfathered, Fuller House, Turner & Hooch and How I Met Your Father.

Related: 'Drake and Josh' Cast: Where Are They Now? Drake Bell, Josh Peck and More Never thought that it’d be so simple! The Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh premiered in January 2004, launching The Amanda Show alums Drake Bell and Josh Peck to mainstream teen stardom and introducing audiences to Miranda Cosgrove. “I met Miranda Cosgrove when she was 9 years old, like, auditioning to play my little sister. I […]

In March 2022, he released a memoir titled Happy People Are Annoying. Peck shares two kids with wife Paige O’Brien.

Despite recent attempts to land more serious roles, Peck exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023 that he doesn’t regret his days of child stardom.

“Maybe I would have thought twice about having my awkward teenage years [air] in reruns,” he told Us. “But the reality is [that] from Drake & Josh to everything I’ve done since then, I’m very proud to have made families happy. I feel incredibly lucky to be 36 and still working and [doing] something that I love.”