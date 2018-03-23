When Joy-Anna Duggar cries, we all cry. During the upcoming two-hour Counting On wedding special episode, a then-pregnant Joy-Anna breaks down giving a speech at Kendra and Joe Duggar’s rehearsal dinner.

“If someone else is crying, it doesn’t take long and usually I’m crying too, especially if it’s someone that I love,” Kendra, 19, says before her soon-to-be sister-in-law takes the mic.

“I can’t speak and cry. It’s terrible. First of all I want to say that Joe, I’m so thankful for you,” Joy-Anna, 20, begins, pausing to gather her emotions while husband Austin Forsyth stands by her side. “You really did change my life. Just through my teen years, I think I was having a hard time taking my parents’ faith as my own and you really befriended me as an older brother.”

She continued: “Kendra, over the last five years, has been one of my best friends. I really knew that we had a kindred spirit and that you were a true friend and that you loved me for who I was. I love you so much, and y’all are just such a great match for each other!”

Austin then took the mic, adding that he was so thankful for the way Joe helped the other boys in the family read their Bibles more when he returned from college. “Really, we’re just a bunch of crying Forsythe babies,” he added.

As previously reported, Joe and Kendra tied the knot in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on September 8. The couple are now expecting their first child, a boy, and admitted to Us Weekly that they “would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us!” Their first son is due on Father’s Day.

Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 23.

The Counting On wedding special airs on TLC Monday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

