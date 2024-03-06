Joy Behar Dodges Question About Being Fired From The View

Joy Behar does not want to relive her infamous firing from The View.

During the Tuesday, March 5, episode of the talk show, the panel was discussing Jason Kelce’s emotional retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles when Whoopi Goldberg said she was prompted to ask her fellow cohosts if they ever found themselves in a position where they were questioning the next steps in their careers.

“I’m supposed to ask you all if you found yourself in a place where you are saying, ‘Now what?’ because you had to leave one thing and go on to another,” Goldberg, 68, said, to which Behar, 81, quipped, “What do you mean you’re supposed to ask us?”

Goldberg retorted that “every day” she leads the discussion based on what the show wants them to talk about. She also pointed to producer Brian Teta in the audience who smiled when the camera turned toward him.

Sunny Hostin tried to get the group back on topic and brought up Behar being fired from The View in 2013. Goldberg then turned to Behar and asked if she felt similarly to Kelce, 36, after she was let go.

“I’m on my fifth act,” Behar responded, which earned some laughs from the audience.

Sara Haines jumped in to defend Behar. Haines noted that Behar now does so much more than host the talk show and referenced Behar’s recent essay on workplace harassment. Behar pivoted to bring the topic back to Kelce, saying she doesn’t necessarily feel “sorry” for him because he is “young.” Behar did note that she found common ground with the athlete when she figured Kelce was emotional to leave his teammates behind.

“He sounds more upset that he’s leaving his friends,” Behar explained. “When I leave this show, it will not be because I’m worried about my future. It’ll be because I will miss my friends. That’s basically it.”

Behar’s sentiment earned a sweet reaction from her costars, Haines got up and gave her a big hug.

“You can never leave us!” teased Alyssa Farrah Griffin.

Behar was a staple on The View since it began in 1997 until 2013. At the time, it was reported that Behar was leaving to pursue other projects.

Two years after her exit, Behar permanently returned to The View. Years after making her return to the show, Behar revealed she was fired by the network.

“I was glad to be fired,” she told Time in 2022. “I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.”