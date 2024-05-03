Actress. Model. Designer. Muse. And now, Julia Fox can add “singer” to her resume.

After first performing the song during Charli XCX’s Boiler Room DJ set, the 34-year-old Fox released her debut single, “Down the Drain,” on Friday, May 3. The song shares the same title as her 2023 memoir, and she embraces a similar autobiographical stance at the start by singing about all the labels foisted upon her in recent years.

“I’m a bitch, I’m a girl, I’m a woman, I’m a whore / I’m a bitch, I’m a girl, I’m a mother, I’m a whore,” she repeats. From there, she transitions into the song’s sole verse, seemingly referencing the “Uncut Jams” meme from two years ago.

“Come with me, come down the drain / I’ll be sweet like sugar cane / Come get lost inside my brain / I promise that you’ll go insane,” she sings. “Album and it’s not a muse / The baddest f–king drug that you’ll ever use / Destiny, it’s yours to choose / Come with me, you’ll never lose.”

Fox cowrote the song with Ben Draghi, a French experimental music composer living in Brooklyn, according to Boiler Room’s profile on him. Draghi also produced the track, which he teased in February along with footage taken from the Boiler Room and Charli XCX’s Party Girl rave in Brooklyn. Fox performed the song during Charli’s DJ set, which also featured an appearance by Addison Rae.

Fox’s Down the Drain memoir focused mainly on her life prior to her role in 2019’s Uncut Gems. She wrote about her tumultuous childhood living in Italy and New York City, her relationship with an abusive, drug-dealing boyfriend and her work as a dominatrix. Fox briefly touched upon her short-lived romance with Kanye West, claiming that he casually offered to get her a “boob job” if she wanted. She declined.

Deadline reported in January that Fox’s memoir is being developed into a television series. Fox told the publication that she might potentially play herself in the show, but she’s auditioning other actresses for the part. Joey Soloway, the two-time Emmy-winning creator of Transparent, is attached to the project.

In April, Fox spoke about how Valentino, the 3-year-old son she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, should embrace the “nepo baby” label. “We need him to be a nepo baby, and he needs to, like, own it,” she said. “He can’t be like, ‘I’m not really a nepo baby,’ he needs to be like, ‘Yes, I’m a nepo baby, and what?’”