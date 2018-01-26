A surprise of a lifetime. Grammy nominee Julia Michaels surprised her unassuming Uber driver with a ride she won’t soon forget.

In the sweet clip above, Uber partner Kara, who is also an inspiring musician, is in near disbelief when she realizes the “Issues” songstress had requested a ride in her car.

Kara excitedly told the singer, who has been nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Artist category, of her dream to become a musician. When Kara asked Michaels for advice, the rising star quipped: “Say that wacky concept. Say that ridiculous line, because you never know where it’s going to lead. There are times when people tell you that you are not good enough. I have always been the kind of person to use that as leverage to push me more.”

And of her success, the American Music Award-winning singer said she’s “grateful” adding: “It doesn’t happen overnight. Now I’m a Grammy-nominated artist.”

Moments later, Kara asked the Nervous System performer if she could sing for her, which Michaels happily encouraged. And after showcasing her soulful voice, the Uber partner gushed: “I didn’t know that when I woke up this morning, you were going to be in my car. I can’t wait to tell my mama what happened.”

The California native is not the only Best New Artist nominee to surprise their drivers — Khalid and Lil Uzi Vert also joined in the mission to inspire fellow artists with help from Uber.

Of the rideshare’s passion to inspire and grow their driving partners, Bozoma Saint john, chief brand officer at Uber told Us: “Here at Uber, we’re committed to the journey. We’re all about empowering people to reach their goals, whatever those might be. But we also know that the road to success has its ups and its downs, and reaching for the stars isn’t always easy. That’s why we are so proud of everyone who is nominated this year — especially Best New Artist nominees Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert and Julia Michaels.”

He continued: “We’re thrilled to highlight and share their journeys as they take a ride with aspiring musicians who are Uber driver partners. And for me, that’s the best part of being the official rideshare partner of the 60th Grammy Awards — we get to continue bringing people together through pop culture.”

Hosted by James Corden, the 2018 Grammy Awards air live on CBS on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

