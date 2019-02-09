Say it isn’t so! Julia Stiles exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that her recollection of her time filming 10 Things I Hate About You is dwindling nearly two decades later.

“I have so many great memories from that movie that are fading, because it has been 20 years,” Stiles, 37, told Us while promoting her latest series, Riviera, at the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Friday, February 8. “But it was just such a special time where we were all so excited.”

The Bourne alum added: “It was exciting and we were all very young and nobody was jaded so we were all very open to the experience and to each other. It was just a really, really fun summer. … I’m happy that people are still talking about it 20 years later.”

Stiles, who played leading lady Kat Stratford in the ’90s teen romantic comedy, also noted the reason she originally wanted the role. “It was my first big job and I really loved that part because I hadn’t seen the character of a teenage girl so feisty before and that just felt really refreshing and I was really, really happy to be a part of it,” she shared.

Despite all the years since the movie’s release, the actress said she maintains contact with a few members of the 10 Things cast and crew. “I do keep in touch with writers and Larisa [Oleynik, who played her onscreen sister, Bianca], David [Krumholtz, who played Mike Eckman]…”

Former costar Andrew Keegan, who played the popular Joey Donner in the flick, admitted that he’s game for reprising his character. “I was thinking they should do some kind of remake or revisit to that project,” the 40-year-old actor told Us in February 2018. “Maybe that would happen. I think it would be really cool. This seems to be happening a lot. There is a lot of nostalgia around those kinds of projects. So I’m just putting it out there.”

The 1999 production also featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Cameron James), Gabrielle Union (Chastity) and the late Heath Ledger, who played Stiles’ love interest Patrick Verona. Keegan’s character pays Patrick to take out Kat so Joey can date her little sister, Larisa, despite their dad’s no-dating rule. In the process, Patrick actually falls for Kat.

10 Things I Hate About You celebrates its 20th anniversary on March 31.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!