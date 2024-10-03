Julian Edelman and Tom Brady remain close friends after their playing days in New England — but that doesn’t mean Edelman can get a text back from his former quarterback.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Edelman, 38, jokingly vented his frustration about Brady’s lack of proficiency when it comes to modern-day communication.

“I think he’s a little too old for texting,” Edelman told Us. “You know when you teach your grandparents how to text and stuff? Maybe that’s what it is. He reads it and he doesn’t know how to text back. I mean, the guy is 50. We’re pushing 50.”

Edelman said Brady, who is actually 47, will often leave his texts unanswered — but he’s not fooled. “I know that he sees them,” Edelman insisted.

Despite the ribbing, Edelman expressed his gratitude for Brady and their former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski — who both appear alongside Edelman in Tostitos’ new ad campaign — and the new chapter of their lives all three men find themselves in.

“It is very special,” Edelman said. “Now that they’re both retired, it feels very similar to when we were back playing, you know? I see Tom and how he’s preparing for his work now. It makes me want to be better at my work. I see how Rob prepares when we’re doing our podcast. It makes me want to do my job better.”

Brady, who retired in February 2023, made his debut in the broadcast booth for Fox Sports this season after signing a 10-year, $375 million deal in 2022. Edelman, who retired in April 2021, frequently has Gronkowski, 35, who retired in April 2021, as a guest on his podcast “Games With Names.”

“I think it’s a valuable lesson for people to surround yourself with great people that do fundamentally great and solid things,” Edelman continued. “It makes you want to be like that.”

Edelman was able to turn back the clock with both Brady and Gronkowski while filming their new series of commercials, airing during NFL games throughout the season.

“To get on set with them and catch up like we used to at our lockers, it just felt so comfortable and fun,” Edelman said. “I really enjoyed it. Any time you get to work with people you love, it’s not work.”

Specifically, Edelman is touting the concept of Salsa Cereal which, as he explained, is when “you get your chips and salsa and you eat it like cereal.”

“It’s so much easier,” Edelman said.. “You take your eyes off the TV when you’re chipping and dipping.”

For information on how to get your own Salsa Cereal Kit, click here.