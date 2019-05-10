Julianna Margulies would “of course” appear on The Good Fight – but she has a stipulation first. “We were set to do it. I love that show. I love the [series creators Robert and Michelle King], I miss Christine [Baranski] and Cush [Jumbo]. We were all excited to do it,” Margulies told E! News in an interview published on Friday, May 10.

The Good Wife star, 52, revealed in April that she passed on doing a guest role on the series because the network wouldn’t compensate financially. “CBS refused to pay my [ask],” she told Deadline at the time. “I’m not a guest star; I started the whole thing with The Good Wife,” Margulies said. “I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid.”

During her new interview, the Hot Zone star explained that it was really important for her to stand up for herself and to share her story with others. “If not me, then who?” she asked. “I don’t need the money. That’s not what it’s about, that’s not what it’s about at all. I am so sick to death of women not being treated the same as men in our industry. And I am at a place in my career where that shouldn’t ever happen. It’s not that I want more than so-and-so, it’s that I want equal. I’m not angry, I’m really not.”

Margulies, who led The Good Wife from 2009 to 2016, continued: “There’s no animosity. It’s principle and there’s a handful of us actresses that have been doing this for a while that have the ability to walk away and set the stage for the next group that are coming forward,” she said.

The Good Fight was renewed for a fourth season on CBS All Access.

