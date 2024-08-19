Julianne Hough is revealing which Dancing With the Stars winner she isn’t sure deserved the mirrorball trophy.

The DWTS cohost, 36, was in the hot seat on the Sunday, August 18, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after a viewer asked whether there’s ever been a winner Hough has “strongly disagreed” with.

While Hough — who was a professional dancer and judge on the show before joining cohost Alfonso Ribeiro last year — took a minute to think about her answer, fellow guest Mickey Guyton offered her two cents.

“I just said Bobby Bones,” said the country singer, per the Daily Mail.

Hough responded, “I actually agree with you,” before explaining, “And I think it’s because of the fan base. It’s all about [the] fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer.”

Radio personality Bones, 44, and ballroom pro Sharna Burgess won Dancing With the Stars season 27 in 2018 due to the viewer vote despite earning lower scores from the judges than his fellow finalists. Disney Channel actor Milo Mannheim came in second place, followed by Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch in third and influencer Alexis Ren in fourth.

Hough competed on DWTS from season 4 to season 8 (which aired between 2007 and 2009) and later returned as a judge from 2014 to 2017. Her brother, Derek Hough, was also a pro partner on the ABC series for several years and is currently a judge alongside Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

During her appearance on WWHL, Hough spoke about public perception of her career, revealing that she doesn’t think people really understand what she does for a living.

“I think because I do so many different things, I’m a bit confusing,” Hough said. “People are like, ‘What does she do? Does she dance, is she a singer, is she an actor, what does she do?’ But I think I’m a storyteller. And I think by nature, everything that I do is storytelling whether it’s through my body or through my voice or through my acting.”

Hough also shared details of her first date with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. (The couple dated from 2010 to 2013.)

“I think it was like Polo Lounge or something,” Hough said, referring to the Beverly Hills Hotel’s famed restaurant and bar on Sunset Boulevard. While the Los Angeles hot spot is renowned for celebrity spotting, Hough recalled that their date was “private.”