Modern Family’s Julie Bowen is the first to admit she and former costar, Sofia Vergara, couldn’t be more different – and their opposite personalities have led to some hilarious moments.

The actress, 54, recalled that she once received a risqué gift from Vergara, 52, after the Griselda star discovered Bowen’s taste in undergarments.

“We are absolutely, completely different,” Bowen told E! News in an interview published Friday, September 13. “I like to wear the baggiest, grossest underwear and show them to her, and she’s like, ‘Please, why are you wearing that?’”

Bowen continued, “She used to leave little thong underwear for me in my trailer, and I was like, ‘What is this? What is this tiny scrap of fabric?’ Because she wants me to be more of a woman.”

While their personalities may be worlds apart from one another, Bowen insisted that she and Vergara “get along like a house on fire” despite rumors of a feud that continue to plague the pair.

“She’s confident, she’s funny. I’ll never understand why there’s this scarcity mentality about women,” Bowen told the outlet as she hit back at the ongoing feud speculation. “It’s like, if two or more get together they must be either witches in a coven or they hate each other. Guess what? We’re witches.”

Bowen previously hosed down speculation of any rivalry between the pair when she appeared on the “I Choose Me” podcast in August and criticized fake tabloid reports.

“They were just determined to pit us against each other, like we hated each other. It’s this scarcity mindset that there’s only one woman who can be happy at a time,” she said. “

She added, “I love Sofía, and I love how different we are, and I love that she is funny and self-effacing and bawdy, and she loves life and she loves dancing and eating cake, and all of these things.”

In recent times, Bowen has rallied behind Vergara during her well-publicized split with husband Joe Manganiello. The former couple announced their divorce in July, 2023 after seven years of marriage.

Speaking to Us Weekly in November, 2023 Bowen said Vergara’s loved ones had been supporting the star following the marriage breakdown.

“She’s got lots of love and support. She never, ever hasn’t had close ties with her family and friends,” Bowen exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “So when there’s a bump in the road, everybody circles the wagons and we love her extra hard. But I got to be honest, she’s great. She’s doing great.”