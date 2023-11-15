Julie Bowen is always ready to rally around Sofia Vergara.

“She’s got lots of love and support. She never ever hasn’t had close ties with her family and friends,” Bowen, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 13, when asked about Vergara’s split from Joe Manganiello. “So when there’s a bump in the road, everybody circles the wagons and we love her extra hard. But I got to be honest, she’s great. She’s doing great.”

Bowen joked that Vergara, 51, had to make a “deal with the devil” since she “gets hotter every year.” While Bowen shared that Vergara once told her that all she does is get a good night’s rest and drink plenty of water, Bowen quipped she does those two exact things — and looks nothing like her friend.

“She’s one of those people that’s more comfortable in heels than flat shoes,” Bowen, who spoke to Us while promoting her partnership with Life Cereal, said. “So right there, I’m like, we’re just not from the same planet.”

Vergara and Bowen grew close working together on Modern Family for 10 seasons. When news broke that Vergara and Manganiello, 46, split after seven years of marriage in July, Bowen took to Vergara’s Instagram comments to hype up her friend.

“This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Bowen commented on a series of Instagram photos of Vergara in a one-piece bathing suit at the time.

Since Vergara’s breakup, she has moved on with Justin Saliman. The pair were first linked in October after they were spotted having dinner together in Beverly Hills.

While Vergara navigates her new romance, Bowen is focusing on being the doting mom to three teenage boys.

“They’ve got a lot more agency now. I raise them to eat well and to take care of their bodies, exercise, brush their teeth, wash their bodies, all that stuff,” she told Us of her sons. “But if they start to have more agency, they get to pick whatever food they want to eat at school now you kind of need to make sure they’re getting something good at home when they actually slow down enough and you actually can eat a meal together.”

As her kids grow up, she can count on Life Cereal to make sure they have a nutritious meal for whenever the craving for cereal calls. Bowen is also swapping tips with other parents through Life Cereal’s #ifykyk hotline at 1-855-4-IFYKYK (1-855-443-9595).

“It’s a staple in our home and it could not be more of a go-to not just for breakfast but for snacks and after school or late-night bowl of cereal. I don’t mind at all,” she explained. “And so helping other people come up with parenting hacks of their own and listening to parenting tips and tricks from people across the country. It’s like, I wish I had this when I had younger kids. I need this for teenagers now.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi