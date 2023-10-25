Sofía Vergara’s romance with Justin Saliman is still new, but she’s already looking forward to the future.

“Although Sofía has been dating Justin for a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Vergara, 51, and Saliman, 49. “The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type.”

As an orthopedic surgeon, Saliman isn’t quite as used to the spotlight as Vergara, but the source says he’s not bothered by her fame.

“He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever,” the insider tells Us. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”

Vergara and Saliman were first spotted together on Friday, October 20, having dinner in Beverly Hills. The Modern Family alum dressed in casual glam for the date, wearing a black lace corset and slouchy velvet pants. Saliman, meanwhile, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.

Vergara and estranged husband Joe Manganiello announced their split earlier this year after seven years of marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo said in a joint statement in July. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The former couple haven’t publicly spoken about what went wrong, but an insider told Us in July that the pair had been “living different lives” for a while. “There wasn’t cheating or anything like that,” the source explained. “They both realized that they were rarely on the same page.”

Related: Sofia Vergara’s Dating History: Enrique Iglesias, Joe Manganiello and More On her journey to find her one true love, Sofía Vergara has been linked to several A-List stars. Before becoming a famous actress, Vergara wed her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, in 1990. The pair welcomed their son, Manolo, in 1991, two years before they ultimately called it quits. Following her split from Gonzalez, Vergara […]

The insider added that Vergara is “very social,” while Manganiello, 46, is “more of a homebody” who is famous for his star-studded Dungeons & Dragons game nights. “She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the source continued. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Last month, Manganiello was spotted leaving a Venice, California, gym with actress Caitlin O’Connor. In photos obtained by Page Six, Manganiello and O’Connor, 33, walked side by side before hopping into a Cadillac SUV and driving off together.

With reporting by Sarah Jones