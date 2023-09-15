Joe Manganiello has found a new workout buddy in Caitlin O’Connor.

Manganiello, 46, and Connor, 33, were spotted leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, California on Thursday, September 14, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The pair were seen walking side by side and chatting before hopping in a Cadillac SUV and driving off together.

Both actors were dressed for a sweat sesh, with Manganiello rocking a white tank top and camo shorts and Connor sporting a blue long-sleeved crop top and black leggings.

The duo’s outing comes less than two months after Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara. (According to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, the exe’s date of separation was listed as July 2.)

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a joint statement on July 17, days before Manganiello officially filed the paperwork. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara filed her own set of legal documents in August in which she requested for the court to enforce her and Manganiello’s prenuptial agreement. The docs state that Vergara wants certain assets to remain under her ownership and to maintain her earnings from before and during her relationship with Manganiello. Both Vergara and Manganiello are working on their divorce settlement, including the custody of their dog.

Following news of their split, a source exclusively told Us that Vergara and Manganiello, who were married for seven years before calling it quits, were no longer “on the same page” in their relationship.

“She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the insider explained. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

Despite drifting apart, Manganiello and Vergara used to have plenty in common – including their workouts. Vergara previously opened up about the Magic Mike star inspiring her to get in shape.

“I’ve been doing more exercises now because Joe, of course, loves working out, and I understand more how important it is for health,” Vergara told Extra in 2015. “Sometimes we do it together. We have a trainer that does at the same time.”

While Manganiello finds a new fitness pal in O’Connor, Vergara is busy fielding questions about her single status as she serves as a judge on America’s Got Talent. On the Wednesday, September 13, episode of the NBC series, Vergara was asked to take a lie detector test by fellow judge Simon Cowell. She answered several questions before costar Howie Mandel pushed her too far.

“Do you see anyone in the audience that you’re interested in?” Mandel, 67, pressed. Vergara’s mouth hung open in shock before she jokingly replied, “That’s It!” The actress then ripped off the lie detector’s arm cuff and walked back to her seat at the judges’ table.

This isn’t the first time Mandel has referenced Vergara’s relationship status on the show. Last month, the comedian told 12-year-old ventriloquist Brynn Cummings to talk to Vergara about guidance about “eligible bachelors” because the Modern Family star is “in the market right now.”

Vergara, for her part, played along by waving her hands in the air, saying, “Yes!”

Mandel later defended the quips in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet he was “helping” his friend and insisted Vergara found the joke “funny.”