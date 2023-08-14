Life goes on for Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

The 46-year-old actor was spotted on Saturday, August 12, for the first time since filing for divorce from Vergara, 51, last month. Manganiello noticeably ditched his wedding ring as he carried the former couple’s dog, Bubbles, while running errands in Los Angeles. Hours later, the Modern Family alum hit the town to celebrate her sister Veronica’s birthday at Delilah in West Hollywood.

Vergara, who rocked a figure-hugging light blue dress for the outing, shared a pic from the dinner table alongside her niece Claudia and friend Margarita Heilbron. She captioned the post with three pink heart emojis.

News broke on July 17 that Vergara and Manganiello called it quits after seven years of marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Us Weekly subsequently confirmed Vergara and Manganiello are sharing custody of Bubbles. One day after the pup kept Manganiello company on Saturday, Vergara posted a snap of Bubbles at her home on Sunday, August 13.

“They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles. But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion,” an insider told Us, adding that both Vergara and Manganiello are “relieved they’ve ripped off the Band-Aid” and announced their breakup.

“Joe and Sofia’s friends are sad they couldn’t make it work, but everyone agrees this was for the best,” the source told Us.

According to another source, the twosome were “living different lives” before officially pulling the plug on their romance.

“There wasn’t cheating or anything like that. They both realized that they were rarely on the same page,” the insider said. “She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together. They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

A third source told Us that the duo may be on different pages when it comes to dating again.

“Sofia’s friends have rallied around her and wouldn’t be surprised if she was ready to date again now,” the insider said. “[Joe is] not eager to jump into a new relationship anytime soon.”