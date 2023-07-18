On her journey to find her one true love, Sofia Vergara has been linked to several A-List stars.

Before becoming a famous actress, Vergara wed her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, in 1990. The pair welcomed their son, Manolo, in 1991, two years before they ultimately called it quits. Following her split from Gonzalez, Vergara dated but didn’t think about getting remarried right away because she was focused on raising her son.

“I never wanted my son confused,” she said to Parade in a 2011 interview. “It’s OK for your kid to see you together on vacations, or going out for lunch or dinner, but that’s not the same as seeing him staying overnight in your room.”

Nearly two decades after her divorce, Vergara thought she found love again with Nick Loeb. The twosome got engaged in 2012 after dating for two years. However, Loeb and Vergara called off their nuptials in 2014.

That same year, Vergara moved on with Joe Manganiello and the duo tied the knot in November 2015. In July 2023, Manganiello and Vergara decided to divorce after seven years of marriage.

Keep scrolling to see Vergara’s complete dating history: