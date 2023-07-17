Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split didn’t come as a shock to some fans who were convinced the pair had been on the rocks for months.

Vergara, 51, Manganiello, 46, tied the knot in November 2015 after less than two years of dating. Despite gushing over one another for years — and packing on the PDA on several red carpets — the duo announced on Monday, July 17, that they had parted ways after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Vergara and Manganiello told Page Six in a joint statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The split news came nearly one year after Manganiello raised eyebrows in August 2022 for missing Vergara’s Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland’s wedding. “Joe’s work schedule prevented him from attending,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. One month prior, the pair briefly put their seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in Beverly Hills on the market for nearly $20 million.

Scroll down to see all the signs that Vergara and Manganiello were headed for a split:

Joe’s Absence From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Wedding

Although Us confirmed in August 2022 that Manganiello had to skip Hyland’s nuptials due to his “work schedule,” many fans were convinced there was trouble in paradise. Vergara, for her part, brought her son, Manolo, as her date to the event and spent time with Modern Family costars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould.

The Pair Relist Their Beverly Hills Home

Vergara and Manganiello put their Los Angeles home back on the market in May after initially listing the property in 2022. The twosome came down on the price with the second listing, asking for just shy of $18 million.

Joe and Sofia’s Last Outing as a Couple

Weeks after relisting their Los Angeles home, the duo were spotted together in Hoboken, New Jersey. Manganiello was in the area shooting a movie when Vergara paid him a visit in early June. The actress posted a selfie via Instagram on June 10 outside the local McDonalds. Multiple outlets later reported that she and Manganiello dinned at La Bouche during the trip.

Joe Is Missing From Sofia’s Independence Day Bash

Manganiello was seemingly absent from his partner’s 4th of July party, according to photos shared on Vergara’s Instagram. Vergara shared images of her tablescape, specialty desserts and her crew, but Manganiello was nowhere to be seen.

Joe Pens ‘Cold’ Birthday Message to Sofia

“¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” Manganiello captioned his Instagram tribute to Vergara on July 10. The lackluster message — and use of her first name instead of a term of endearment — caused a stir from his followers, one of which replied, “Something is off. Cold message for her and has two stories about his dog’s birthday. And Sofia has not even said thank you.”

Sofia Goes on Birthday Trip Without Joe

Vergara, for her part, turned heads in July when she posted pictures from her Italian getaway with friends. The actress was in Europe when she rang in her birthday with friends. “So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!!❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹 I love u @cb0728 @alejandroasen,” she captioned snaps from the lavish dinner on July 10.

Sofia Sends Cryptic Message About Lemons

Two days prior to their split making headlines, Vergara appeared to comment on the current status of her relationship via Instagram. “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them😚❤️☀️🇮🇹,” she wrote via social media on July 15, alongside photos from another meal in Italy.