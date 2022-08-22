After Sofia Vergara appeared at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams‘ wedding without husband Joe Manganiello, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the actor couldn’t go due to a prior engagement.

“Joe’s work schedule prevented him from attending,” the insider tells Us after Manganiello’s absence on Saturday, August 20. His wife, for her part, brought her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, as her plus one to the nuptials.

The mother-son duo were also joined by Modern Family costars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould. The former coworkers showed their support for Hyland, 31, as she exchanged vows with Adams, 38, after nearly five years of dating.

“✨8.20.22✨,” the actress captioned an Instagram photo on Monday, August 22, from her wedding day with the Bachelorette alum by her side.

Vergara, 50, for her part, married Manganiello, 45, in November 2015 after one year together. The duo started dating after they were set up by the Hot Pursuit star’s costar and friend Ferguson, 46.

“I’ve never talked about it, I was waiting for them to say it and then they finally sort of mentioned that I was the one who put them together, so now I will admit that I helped with that,” the four-time Emmy Award nominee shared on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2015.

At the time, the Montana native recalled the couple meeting when Vergara was still engaged to Nick Loeb. Following their split, the How I Met Your Mother alum quickly made a move on his now-wife.

“When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe – like immediately, the moment it was out in the world – called me and was like, ‘I need her number,’” Ferguson added. “And then I called Sofia and I was, like, ‘Can I give Joe your number?’ And she was, like, ‘Ay, no!’ but, like, wanting me to give the number. So I did the number exchange and he took over from there!”

The Magic Mike actor, for his part, previously opened up about how he knew Vergara was The One. “We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and well-being ahead of our own,” he explained to Hola! USA magazine in 2017. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

