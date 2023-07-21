Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have their sights set on the future after calling it quits — but their next chapters might not look the same.

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, “both decided to end” their marriage, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Neither of them were happy,” the insider adds, noting that the now-estranged couple were “living apart” for months before announcing their “mutual” split.

News broke of the pair’s separation on Monday, July 17. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they noted in a joint statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara, for her part, might be entering her next phase quickly. “Sofia’s friends have rallied around her and wouldn’t be surprised if she was ready to date again now,” the insider tells Us.

Manganiello has also felt the support of his inner circle but is “not eager to jump into a new relationship anytime soon,” the source reveals.

Manganiello, however, was the one to take legal action. He filed for divorce on Wednesday, July 19, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In court docs obtained by Us, the actor listed his date of separation from Vergara as July 2. The filing also indicates that the twosome signed a prenuptial agreement before their 2015 wedding.

Fans began to wonder whether the A-list duo were on the rocks when Vergara received a tepid birthday tribute from Manganiello on July 10. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he captioned a blurry photo via Instagram of Vergara wrapping her arm around his shoulders.

Vergara didn’t appear to respond to the caption, but she celebrated her big day with an Instagram post of her own during a getaway to Italy. She toasted her “health, dreams, energy” and “joy” in a stunning selfie.

Vergara’s friends tagged along for the Eurotrip, but Manganiello was noticeably absent. The Modern Family alum documented her favorite moments from the vacation daily — and frequently shared steamy swimsuit photos with her fans.

After returning home, Vergara gave a glimpse of the sweet gifts she was sent in the wake of her birthday and split. She showed off colorful floral arrangements from Jeff Leatham and more via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 20.

While Vergara and Manganiello have yet to speak more in-depth about their breakup, a source exclusively told Us that the pair “were living different lives” before calling it quits. “There wasn’t cheating or anything like that. They both realized that they were rarely on the same page,” the insider added.