Joe Manganiello is making his split from Sofia Vergara official, filing for divorce two days after news of their breakup made headlines.

Manganiello, 46, filed for legal separation on Wednesday, July 19, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The Magic Mike actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce.

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello had a prenuptial agreement, the documents state. Earlier this week, Manganiello and the Modern Family alum confirmed their split via a joint statement.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo told Page Six on Monday, July 17. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The news of their separation broke while Vergara was on vacation in Italy with friends. The actress had been overseas when she rang in her 51st birthday on July 10, which raised eyebrows among her fans, many of whom predicted there was trouble in paradise.

Manganiello wasn’t in Italy when Vergara toasted to her special day. However, he did wish her well via social media, writing, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” The message was later dubbed “cold” by many of his followers.

While Manganiello and Vergara, who tied the knot in November 2015, had a history of packing on the PDA and gushing about one another, their dynamic changed over the past year.

“Joe and Sofia split because they were living different lives,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “There wasn’t cheating or anything like that. They both realized that they were rarely on the same page.”

Vergara, for her part, is “very social,” according to the insider, who noted that Manganiello is “more of a homebody.”

The estranged spouse’s differences appeared to take a toll on their relationship ahead of their official split. “She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the source explained. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

Shortly after news broke that Vergara was back on the market, her former Modern Family castmate Julie Bowen sang her praises on social media.

“This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Bowen, 53, wrote on Monday in the comments of Instagram photos of Vergara wearing in a formfitting one-piece bathing suit.

Vergara, meanwhile, captioned the snaps from her trip to Italy: “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!! 😁😁.”