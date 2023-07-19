Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello‘s divorce may have shocked some fans, but those close to them knew that they’d been struggling.

“Joe and Sofia split because they were living different lives,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “There wasn’t cheating or anything like that. They both realized that they were rarely on the same page.”

Vergara, 51, is “very social,” according to the insider, enjoying parties and traveling with friends, while Manganiello, 46, is “more of a homebody,” famous for his star-studded Dungeons & Dragons game nights.

“She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the source tells Us. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

The two met at the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner — an event she attended with her then-fiancé Nick Loeb. (Vergara and Loeb split weeks after the dinner.)

“As we’re walking around, who comes swooping down in front of us for about 100 yards is Sofia Vergara,” Manganiello said of their first encounter on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in April 2020. “She was wearing this dress that looked great on her, and I just could not take my eyes off of her.”

Us confirmed in July 2014 that they were dating, and Manganiello proposed the following December. The duo tied the knot less than one year later in November 2015. They announced their split on Monday, July 17.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Vergara and Manganiello said in a joint statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Eagle-eyed fans suspected that a breakup was happening earlier this month when the True Blood alum shared an obligatory birthday post for Vergara. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” Manganiello captioned his Instagram tribute to Vergara on July 10.

The lackluster message caused a stir from his followers, one of which replied, “Something is off. Cold message for her and has two stories about his dog’s birthday. And Sofia has not even said thank you.”

His brief birthday message was accompanied by one photo of him and the Modern Family alum. In recent years, his Instagram tributes have typically used a term of endearment and accompanied a slew of photos of Vergara.

“Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! I love you so much,” he wrote in 2021. In 2022 he called her “the love of my life” in Spanish, captioning the tribute, “¡Feliz Cumpleaños al amor de mi vida!”

Reporting by Travis Cronin