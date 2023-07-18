Sofía Vergara showed off her curves in a cheeky swimsuit on the same day news broke that she and husband Joe Manganiello are calling it quits.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, July 17, to share photos from her girls trip in Ravello, Italy. In the candid snaps, Vergara could be seen in a sexy animal print one-piece while soaking up the sun. The sultry number featured a daringly high-waisted silhouette and a bustier bodice. ​She teamed the swimsuit with a matching tunic from Dolce & Gabbana.

For glam, Vergara sported magenta lips and soft blush. She wore her bouncy mane loose, parted down the middle. “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!” Vergara captioned the social media post.

While on the Italian getaway, Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday with her close friends. For the celebration, she posed in a cherry-colored dress, which included a strapless neckline, bodycon fit and bow detail. She also rocked floral sundresses, striped frocks, low-waisted skirts and neon ensembles.

Vergara’s sunny getaway came to an end amid news of her split with Manganiello, 46. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared on Monday, in a joint statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The couple tied the knot in November 2015, after less than two years of dating.

Prior to splitting, fans speculated that the duo was having marital issues when Manganiello did not attend Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding in August 2022 — although Us Weekly confirmed that due to his “work schedule” he could not attend.

This past November, the twosome celebrated their seven-year anniversary by posting loving messages via Instagram. Vergara shared a romantic throw-back photo from their wedding and captioned the post, “Love u,” alongside heart emojis.

Manganiello, for his part, shared another wedding picture and captioned it, “Seven years ago today… I love you Sofía.”

More recently in March, Vergara and Manganiello took the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. They wrapped their arms around each other at the time and smiled for the cameras. Vergara commanded attention in a sheer Reem Acra gown. She paired the gold number with beachy curls, dangly earrings and winged eyeliner. Manganiello posed next to her in a classy tuxedo.