Yung Gravy seems to be shooting his shot with longtime crush Sofia Vergara after her split from Joe Manganiello.

The rapper, 27, shared a headline regarding the breakup via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 18, adding several saluting emojis. Gravy also tweeted “LETS F—KIN GOOOOO” alongside another screenshot about Vergara’s new single status.

Eagle-eyed fans lager pointed out that Gravy previously Photoshopped the Modern Family alum, 51, into a fake engagement photo in 2021. The original pic was snapped with a fan, but Gravy included Vergara’s face instead.

“YOOOO why did Yung Gravy just post a pic where he edited SOFIA VERGARA onto the pictures we took when I met him 😭💔 he kept my caption and everything PLS @yunggravy we need to talk,” the fan tweeted at the time.

Vergara and Manganiello, 46, made headlines on Monday, July 17, when they announced their “difficult decision” to divorce. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” their joint statement read.

The now-estranged couple started dating in 2014 after they were set up by Vergara’s former Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson. One year later, Vergara and Manganiello exchanged vows.

Manganiello later revealed how he knew Vergara was The One. “We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and well-being ahead of our own,” he explained to Hola! USA magazine in 2017. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”

Gravy, for his part, previously raised eyebrows over his brief romance with Addison Rae‘s mother, Sheri Easterling. The duo packed on the PDA at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2022, marking their first public outing as a couple.

“I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match,” Gravy said during a red carpet interview before making out with his date in front of the cameras.

Gravy recalled making his move on Easterling, 43, after initially voicing his interest via social media. “We met online and we connected right away,” he gushed at the time. “You know, I’m from the furthest north it gets and she’s from the furthest south it gets.”

The pair called it quits after two months of dating, but they have remained on good terms. “We still keep in touch a lot,” Gravy told ET Canada in October 2022. “It wouldn’t make sense for us to date because we live in different cities, but we keep in touch. Any show I have in Louisiana, she’ll be there.”