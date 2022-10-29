No bad blood! Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, may have called it quits on their brief romance — but the two remain good pals.

“We still keep in touch a lot,” the rapper 26, told ET Canada in an interview published on Friday, October 28. “It wouldn’t make sense for us to date because we live in different cities, but we keep in touch. Any show I have in Louisiana, she’ll be there.”

The pair initially raised eyebrows when they attended the 2022 MTV VMA’s together in August when they were spotted making out on the red carpet. During the big event, Yung Gravy (real name Matthew Raymond Hauri) told MTV that the duo “met online and connected right away.” The “Oops!!!” artist added that he is into MILFS” so it was the “perfect match.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that the pair had ended their fling before things became “too serious,” noting that the social media personality, 43, was with the “Mr. Clean” artist “for publicity” purposes.

“It was an attention grabber,” a source close to Easterling shared. “Both she and Yung Gravy loved the attention, but it was a brief romance that ended long before it became serious.”

However, the Minnesota native told ET that while he and Easterling had been “flirting online,” he didn’t realize how quickly fans would make assumptions about their relationship status.

“When I brought [Easterling], everyone was instantly like, ‘Oh, they’re dating.’ Tons of rumors started about her and I being pregnant and all this stuff,” he said. “I wanted a cute first date and I thought, ‘Let’s do this.’ I guess that’s not how it works with these fame type people.”

Following the MTV event in August, Yung Gravy took to social media to defend the mom of three after fans were criticizing her dating choices.

“She’s newly single and living her life,” he tweeted in response to a shady message about how the couple caused “quite the internet stir” with their awards show PDA, before insisting that the trolls “leave her alone lol.”

Easterling’s whirlwind relationship with the “Always Saucy” musician came one month after news broke that her estranged husband, Monty Lopez, allegedly cheated on her during their marriage. In July, a woman named Renée Ash claimed that she dated Lopez, 46, and that he lied about his marriage being over. (Lopez, for his part, did not publicly respond to the accusations.)

The Louisiana native,, for her part, addressed the news about her personal life via her Instagram Story that same month. Easterling — who shares Rae, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Luca, 8, with Lopez — didn’t, however, directly speak about the alleged affair.

Yung Gravy, meanwhile, is still looking to date older women — something he says his own family generally supports.

“There have been times where I’ll be seeing someone and she’ll ask how old they are and she thinks it’s weird if they’re close to her age,” he explained to ET Canada on Friday. “But my mom’s 66, I have older parents, so luckily she’s not in the window where it would be a friend of hers or something.”