While Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are amicably navigating their breakup, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that they are still working on the terms of their divorce settlement.

“They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles,” the insider notes in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion.”

The Modern Family star, 51, and the True Blood alum, 46, confirmed earlier this month that they had separated after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Vergara and Manganiello said in a joint statement on July 17. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Manganiello — who wed Vergara in November 2015 — filed for divorce two days after announcing their split and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their breakup, listing their date of separation as July 2. According to court documents obtained by Us, the twosome have a prenuptial agreement in place from their union.

Since their breakup made headlines, Vergara — who shares son Manolo, 31, with ex Joe Gonzalez — is “relieved they’ve ripped off the Band-Aid,” the source adds. “Joe and Sofia’s friends are sad they couldn’t make it work, but everyone agrees this was for the best.”

A second source previously told Us that the pair were “living different lives” and were no longer “on the same page.” The insider added: “She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together. They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

Further details about the pair’s divorce decree and who will retain custody of canine Bubbles have yet to be revealed, but they each celebrated the pup’s 10th birthday earlier in July.

“Feliz 10th cumpleaños my sweet, vicious Bubbles! No matter how many times u bite me I will always love u❤️❤️,” Vergara wrote via Instagram on July 9, sharing a snap of the dog sniffing a pup-friendly cake.

Manganiello, for his part, marked the dog’s special day by picking up a “Puppuccino” from Starbucks. “HAPPY 10th BIRTHDAY BUBBLES!!!” he captioned his social media tribute.

The two actors adopted the beloved pooch shortly after they tied the knot.

“She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog,” Vergara jokingly lamented of the pooch during a May 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “She arrived to the house, and I don’t know, she thought she was for Joe, and that’s all she wants to do. I have to say, he treats her like she’s a little daughter he has.”

Vergara added: “She sleeps with him. She gets angry when I walk in the room. It’s a whole thing now in the house.”

For more on Vergara and Manganiello's divorce, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.