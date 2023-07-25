Sofia Vergara is embracing single life — and leaving her wedding ring behind — one week after her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, filed for divorce.

The Modern Family alum, 51, stepped out solo on Monday, July 24, in West Hollywood for the first time since news broke that she and Manganiello, 46, split.

Vergara was photographed on Monday wearing Nike sweatpants, a long-sleeved grey shirt, white sneakers and oversized sunglasses. She gave the cameras a thumbs-up with her right hand and kept her left palm on her white handbag — but her diamond ring was noticeably missing.

The actress’ L.A. outing came just weeks after Vergara and the Magic Mike actor confirmed on July 17 that they’d parted ways after seven years of marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo said in a statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara on July 19, but he listed their date of separation as July 2. The duo signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their November 2015 wedding.

Eagle-eyed fans, meanwhile, noticed in early July that Vergara and Manganiello’s marriage appeared to be on the rocks. The estranged couple raised eyebrows on July 4 when Manganiello was noticeably absent from Vergara’s Independence Day celebration.

The following week, Manganiello fueled split speculation when he wished his ex-partner a happy birthday via social media while Vergara was in Italy with friends. ““¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he wrote on July 10, which was later dubbed “cold” by many of his followers.

Vergara, for her part, sent a cryptic message via Instagram on July 15 during her European getaway. “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them😚❤️☀️🇮🇹,” she wrote at the time.

While the exes were known for packing on the PDA during their seven-year marriage, a source exclusively told Us on July 19 that their lives no longer lined up.

“Joe and Sofia split because they were living different lives,” the insider said. “There wasn’t cheating or anything like that. They both realized that they were rarely on the same page.”

Vergara and Manganiello “both decided to end” their marriage, a second source exclusively told Us on Friday, July 21, noting that the twosome were “living apart” for months before going public with their “mutual” split.

As the pair continue to navigate their divorce, Vergara and Manganiello are handling single life very differently. “Sofia’s friends have rallied around her and wouldn’t be surprised if she was ready to date again now,” the insider said, pointing out that Manganiello is “not eager to jump into a new relationship anytime soon.”

Before her romance with Manganiello, Vergara was married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993. The former couple share son Manolo, 31.