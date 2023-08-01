Sofia Vergara is protecting herself and her belongings amid her and Joe Manganiello‘s ongoing divorce.

One week after Manganiello, 46, filed for divorce from the actress, 51, Vergara filed legal documents of her own, also citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

In her filing, obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 1, Vergara asked the court to enforce their prenup and for certain assets — including artwork, jewelry and “other personal effects” — to remain under her ownership, in addition to claiming earnings from before and during her relationship with Manganiello as assets. Manganiello, for his part, filed for divorce two days after news broke on July 17 that the pair were separating after seven years of marriage.

Manganiello’s divorce filing listed the couple’s original split date as July 2 and stated that he and Vergara had a prenuptial agreement in place.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo said in a joint statement on July 17. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara’s prenup request comes as the exes continue to work out the terms of their divorce settlement. “They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles,” a source exclusively told Us on July 27. “But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion.”

Last month, another insider revealed that Vergara and Manganiello had been “living different lives” prior to ending things. “There wasn’t cheating or anything like that,” the source exclusively told Us. “They both realized that they were rarely on the same page.”

While Vergara is “very social” and “would rather go out with friends” than stay at home, the insider noted that Manganiello is “more of a homebody.” The differences in their personalities often led to them not spending “a lot of time together,” the source revealed. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

A third insider told Us on that the duo has been “living apart” for months before their “mutual” breakup. “Sofia’s friends have rallied around her and wouldn’t be surprised if she was ready to date again now,” the source added.

Vergara, for her part, was all smiles while stepping out in West Hollywood without her wedding ring on July 24. Her Modern Family costar Julie Bowen also praised the Columbia native after she shared snaps of herself in a blue one-piece bathing suit.

“This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Bowen commented on Vergara’s July 17 Instagram upload.