Sofia Vergara is living her best single life as her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, steps out with actress Caitlin O’Connor.

Vergara, 51, shared a cheeky throwback photo via her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 14, hours after Manganiello, 46, was seen leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice California with O’Connor, 33.

“Colombia,” Vergara wrote alongside the snap, which showed her wearing only a thong bikini bottom with a bouquet covering her bare chest. The actress also added a “#TBT” sticker to the post.

Manganiello, meanwhile, chatted with O’Connor outside the gym on Thursday before the pair drove off together in a Cadillac SUV, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The outing came less than two months after Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara. The former couple announced their separation days before the actor filed the official paperwork.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Manganiello and Vergara said in a joint statement in July. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara filed her own set of legal documents in August, requesting that the court uphold her and Manganiello’s prenuptial agreement. The documents state that the actress is seeking to maintain her earnings from before and during her relationship with Manganiello.

After the duo’s split made headlines, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Vergara and Manganiello had “been living separate lives for about a year” before they called it quits. “She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the insider explained.

While Vergara has not yet been seen spending time with anyone new, she has joked about being open to new romantic connections. During an August episode of America’s Got Talent, contestant Ahren Belisle, who has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal, flirted with Vergara during his stand-up act by using a text-to-speech app to instruct his service dog to “fetch me” girlfriend “Sofia Viagra.”

Vergara laughed at the intentional mispronunciation of her name and called out: “I’m here! I’m single!”

The Colombia native’s fellow judge Howie Mandel has also attempted to be her wingman on the reality competition series. During the Wednesday, September 13, episode of AGT, Vergara hooked herself up to a lie detector machine and answered several questions before Mandel, 67, asked, “Do you see anyone in the audience that you’re interested in?”

Vergara opted to plead the fifth by ripping off the lie detector’s arm cuff and walking back to her seat at the judges’ table.

“That’s it!” she yelled playfully.