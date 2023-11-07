Sofía Vergara’s love life is thriving nearly four months after her and Joe Manganiello’s breakup thanks to her new romance with Justin Saliman.

“Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

Noting that Vergara, 51, “is always a positive person,” the insider stated that her inner circle thinks “she seems extra happy since she’s been seeing Justin.” The source continued: “They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her.”

The Modern Family alum first sparked romance rumors with Saliman, 49, last month when they were spotted having dinner together in Beverly Hills. “Although Sofía has been dating Justin for a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks,” a second insider told Us at the time. “The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type.”

Related: Sofia Vergara's Dating History: Enrique Iglesias, Joe Manganiello and More On her journey to find her one true love, Sofía Vergara has been linked to several A-List stars. Before becoming a famous actress, Vergara wed her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, in 1990. The pair welcomed their son, Manolo, in 1991, two years before they ultimately called it quits. Following her split from Gonzalez, Vergara […]

According to the insider, the couple have “run in similar circles” for years. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence,” the source continued. “Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”

Vergara’s romance with Saliman marks her first since she and Manganiello, 46, split after 7 years of marriage in July. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the exes said in a joint statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Related: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: The Way They Were Hot and heavy! Since Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were dating in July 2104, the stars have emerged as Hollywood's sexiest couple. From indulging in romantic gestures to meeting her side of the family, take a look back at their steamiest PDA moments.

Divorce docs filed by Manganiello days later listed their official date of separation as July 2, 2023. A third source revealed that the duo were “rarely on the same page” and were “living different lives” prior to their split as Vergara is “very social” and Manganiello is “more of a homebody.”

In addition to working out the custody of their shared dog, Bubbles, Vergara asked the court to enforce her and Manganiello’s prenup agreement in court docs obtained by Us in August. Per the agreement, Vergara is asking that items such as artwork, jewelry and “other personal effects” remain under her possession and is looking to claim earnings from before and after the pair’s relationship as assets.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

Manganiello, for his part, has also seemingly moved on from his former partner. He was spotted working out with actress and model Caitlin O’Connor in September, after which the pair drove off together in a Cadillac SUV.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Vergara followed up her ex’s outing by posting a cheeky throwback pic of herself via her Instagram Story. “Colombia,” the America’s Got Talent judge captioned a pic of herself sporting a thong bikini bottom with a bouquet covering her chest on September 14. The post also featured a “#TBT” sticker.

With reporting by Sarah Jones