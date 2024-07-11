Julie Chen Moonves is keeping her cards close to her chest about the purpose of the previous players’ voices used in the Big Brother 26 promo last month.

When asked by Us Weekly if former contestants would play a role in the new season after their voices appeared in the teaser, Moonves, 54, replied: “This question is so good, that I don’t know the answer. “And you know why, cause they know I say too much.”

Moonves joked that the Big Brother team “didn’t tell” her any information about former players’ involvement. However, the longtime host did remain coy about what fans should be on the look for — especially with the AI theme this season.

“Do they have past voices from past seasons? Is it AI-generated? Is it BBAI generated?” she teased. “Stay tuned.”

In June, CBS dropped a new teaser that featured audio clips from previous seasons. BB legends including Dan Gheesling, Rachel Reilly Villegas, Xavier Prather and Zach Rance were featured as they delivered their iconic one-liners.

The clip, which also showed the empty Big Brother house, seemingly suggested that alums will play a role in the upcoming season. However, earlier this month CBS revealed that the theme of the season would be “BB AI,” which is a nod to the current popularity of artificial intelligence.

“From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, Big Brother loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a press release shared with Us on Tuesday, July 9. “This summer’s ‘BB AI’ theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of Big Brother.”

Us also got an exclusive first look at the inside of the futuristic-themed house. Several rooms in the home were “created” using “BB AI” prompts. The press release revealed that the “‘BB AI’ crashed” while designing the Have-Not Room which has “only a wireframe skeleton bedroom.”

Big Brother introduces new twists and turns each season, which keeps the houseguests on their toes to “expect the unexpected.” However, the premise remains the same: win competitions, make alliances and be the last player standing to take home the $750,000 prize.

During season 26, fans can also expect the annual visit from the show’s iconic roaster, Zingbot. While Zingbot normally hands out quips to the players, he’s also roasted Moonves herself.

“I think Zingbot went too easy on me. This is a very little known thing, if you work with me for many years you know I love a good joke and I can laugh at myself,” Moonves told Us. “Zingbot bring it. That’s all you have? Come on.”

The new season will kick off with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to 24/7 live feeds. The cast has yet to drop.

Big Brother 26 premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.