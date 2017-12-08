The sequel to Jurassic World has arrived. The first full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom aired during Thursday Night Football on December 7, revealing Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard‘s characters return to the island where it all began. This time, they’re joined by Jeff Goldblum‘s Ian Malcolm from the original Jurassic Park film.

“These creatures were here before us,” Goldblum says in the trailer. “And if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after us.”

“We try all the time to find connections between the first trilogy and the second trilogy,” the film’s director J.A. Bayona told Empire magazine. “Ian Malcolm is not a major role in the action of the film, but is a meaningful one to the story. He’s like Jiminy Cricket in the Jurassic stories — he’s there all the time telling us we’re about to cross the red line.”

As for the plot of the sequel, Claire (Howard) convinces Owen (Pratt) to return to the island that they nearly died on in the first film, in order to save the dinosaurs. “A rescue op … save the dinosaurs from an island that’s about to explode? What could go wrong?” Owen asks her in the video. Claire’s convincing argument? “Blue is alive. You raised her!”

However, from what we see, Blue isn’t that nice little baby we fell in love with. “I think it’s going to be a scarier version,” Pratt told Screen Rant in April about the second movie. “A little bit darker. And [it] will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn’t have imagined.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters on June 22, 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!