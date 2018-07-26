Ruff times! Justin Hartley found himself in a tricky situation when the dog he was looking over for a friend ran away on his watch.

Hartley, 41, reflected on the experience in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of Animal Planet’s upcoming series, Celebrity Animal Encounters. The This Is Us star narrated the pawsome animated retelling of his search for the missing German shepherd, Wallace.

“I get back to my place and I notice that Wallace’s head is sticking out of the window,” the Bad Moms actor explained. “He’s laser-beam-focused on something across the highway, so now I know we have a problem.”

Soon, Wallace took off running after the animal in the distance. “It literally was a comet, a white flash, and then he was gone,” Hartley recalled. He rushed to his pickup truck and drove after Wallace, but he needed a Plan B. “This dog is so fast, I can’t catch him. Desperate times, desperate measures, I call in a search party. I call everybody I know.”

“I’ve got the crazy ex-girlfriend on campus right now, she’s on campus duty. I’ve got a buddy of mine scouting out the football stadium. I’ve got my boss from one job looking around his work, I’ve got my other boss from the other job looking around all the bars — maybe the dog’s drinking,” he joked. “I’ve got everything but a chopper looking for this dog. You’d think it would be easy to find a white German shepherd — I’ve only seen one my entire life!”

Celebrity Animal Encounters, which originally launched a few episodes on Facebook Watch, will feature stars dishing on their animal run-ins that have led to some hilarious — and shocking — moment that changed their lives. Besides the hunky actor, other stars who will appear in the new series will include Al Roker, who was trapped in a tent by a bear; Whitney Cummings, who battled a pack of coyotes in her yard; Danny Trejo, who rescued a very lost dog; and more.

Celebrity Animal Encounters premieres on Animal Planet Friday, July 27, at 10 p.m. ET.

